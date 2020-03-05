Dell Children’s breaks ground on facility aiming to keep central Texas families together

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dell Children’s Medical Center broke ground on a pediatric outpatient facility that executives believe will be life-changing for families and patients in Central Texas.

The medical pavilion will be connected to the Dell Children’s Medical Center and it will house “world-class cardiovascular, neuroscience and cancer programs for children in Central Texas,” according to the Dell Children’s press release.

The four-story state-of-the-art complex will be more than 161,000 square feet along with two parking garages.

The goal is to eliminate multiple trips to the hospital while allowing families to stay together.

“Families don’t have to be separated from loved ones, from their social support system, from their churches, from their schools and have to go to Houston or Dallas or Philadelphia or Boston for the most advanced healthcare that their children need,” Dell Children’s Medical Center President Christopher Born said at the ceremony Wednesday.

Construction is expected to be finished by April of 2021. In February, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation announced a matching gift of up to $30 million for the outpatient facility.