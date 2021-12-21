Decomposed body found Monday near Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — A “badly decomposed body” was found Monday just outside of Seguin, the Seguin Gazette reports.

A man looking to buy land was out surveying the area when he found the body in the 3400 block of FM 1117 near the Guadalupe River bridge, the Gazette said.

Investigators with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office told the Gazette the body couldn’t be readily identified, because of the decomposition and the fact it was without clothes or ID.

Guadalupe County investigators are checking missing persons reports in the county and surrounding areas while the body is being sent for an autopsy, according to the Gazette.

KXAN has reached out to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office for more details.