AUSTIN (KXAN) — In December, Texas added 29,500 positions, marking the 14th consecutive record employment high in the state.

The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined for the first time in three months to 3.9% in December, the first month the rate fell below 4% since February 2020, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Education and health services led job growth in December with 12,700 positions added, followed by financial activities, which grew by 6,300 jobs. Manufacturing employment added 5,500 jobs over the month.

The Amarillo and Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) recorded the lowest unemployment rates among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6% each in December, followed by Austin-Round Rock at 2.7%, then College Station-Bryan at 2.8%.

“Each month of record employment in Texas creates more opportunities for success for our workforce and employers alike,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC is committed to providing the resources and programs needed to sustain this growth and keep the Texas economy thriving.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.