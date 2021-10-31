Death row inmate who killed Austin police officer dies in his prison cell

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KXAN) — A death row inmate who shot and killed an Austin police officer in 2012 has been found dead in his cell.

Brandon Daniel, 33, was found unresponsive his bunk at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas at about 4:25 a.m. Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Correctional officers started life saving measures, which were continued when EMS medics arrived at the facility, the TDCJ said.

Daniel was pronounced dead at 5:10 a.m.

The Office of Inspector General will investigate his death. An autopsy will be conducted, but an initial investigation found that foul play does not appear to be a factor.

Daniel shot and killed officer Jaime Padron in 2012. He was found guilty of capital murder and was sentenced to death in February 2014.