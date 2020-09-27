Deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson water supply prompts disaster declaration from Gov. Abbott

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County in response to a deadly amoeba that was found in the City of Lake Jackson’s water supply.
Authorities issued a boil water notice for the city as they flush and disinfect the water system.
“I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community,” said Abbott. The amoeba found in the supply is known as Naeglera Fowleri.
A “Do Not Use Water Advisory” was issued for Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott on Saturday but it was later lifted.
The following agencies are working together to resolve the issue:
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
- City of Lake Jackson
- Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Centers for Disease Control
- Environmental Protection Agency