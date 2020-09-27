Deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson water supply prompts disaster declaration from Gov. Abbott

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County in response to a deadly amoeba that was found in the City of Lake Jackson’s water supply.

Authorities issued a boil water notice for the city as they flush and disinfect the water system.

“I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community,” said Abbott. The amoeba found in the supply is known as Naeglera Fowleri.

A “Do Not Use Water Advisory” was issued for Lake Jackson, Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott on Saturday but it was later lifted.

TCEQ Investigators are on the scene in Lake Jackson to conduct water sampling.



The Brazosport Water Authority has lifted the Do Not Use Water Advisory for all areas except Lake Jackson. #TakeCareOfTexas pic.twitter.com/5pOk0sHGOE — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (@TCEQ) September 26, 2020

The following agencies are working together to resolve the issue: