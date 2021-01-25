DC Police: Midland man found with weapon near White House

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A Midland man was arrested Friday in Washington D.C. after police say he asked about the Oval Office and was later found with an unregistered weapon.

Police say around 11:51 a.m. Friday a man stopped an officer along Constitution Avenue and said he needed information about the Oval Office, according to a criminal complaint. The officer then reportedly asked the man if he had a weapon and he said he did.

The officer then called for backup and a search of the man’s vehicle turned up a pistol between the driver’s side seat and the center console, the complaint reads.

Authorities then checked the weapon and learned there were no results in the DC gun registration database.

Santiago Macias, 37, of Midland, was later arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm, unregistered ammunition and unlawful transport of a firearm.