Data breach potentially compromised Texas driver information

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Colorado-based software company revealed a date breach may have jeopardized the driver information of nearly 28 million Texans.

Vertafore says “human error” allowed data files to be “inadvertently stored in an unsecured external storage service that appear to have been accessed without authorization.”

Vertafore Incorporated says some of the driver information files accessed included names, dates of birth and vehicle registration history. However, the company says the breach did not include any Social Security numbers or financial information.

The breach, which occurred between March and August 2020, was reported to the Texas Attorney General’s office, and the company is working with several law enforcement agencies for the investigation.

Vertafore set up a website and a call center for anyone who believes their information may have been compromised. The call center can be reached by calling (888) 479-3560 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.