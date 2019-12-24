Dallas voted rudest city in Texas, according to survey

The Dallas Skyline is seen from the Houston Street viaduct, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, in Dallas. The Dallas Fort Worth area has received about four inches of rain over two days. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dallas is the rudest city in Texas, according to an (unscientific) survey from Business Insider.

Although, Austin and Houston aren’t too far behind when it comes to being an unpleasant neighbor.

Business Insider conducted a survey in October and November asking more than 2,000 Americans to choose the five rudest cities in the United States out of the 50 biggest cities in the country.

Dallas ranked No. 14 on the top 50 list with 6.9% of respondents claiming the North Texas city was the rudest in the country, according to Business Insider.

Austin ranked No. 16 with 6.6% of the vote. Houston ranked No. 18 with 5.3% of respondents.

San Antonio came in at No. 38 with 2.3% of those surveyed claiming it’s the rudest city in the country.

New York City won the overall title of rudest city in the country with a whopping 34.3% of the vote.

The survey concedes that stereotypes and even sports rivalries likely skewed the results.

Score one for Houston in its constant rivalry with Dallas.