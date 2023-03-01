Image provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen Feb. 23, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Arthur Page, 83, was last seen shortly before 5 p.m. at 3020 W Mockingbird Ln in Dallas driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license place LLN1582, officials said.

Page is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is described as a Black man, 5 feet, 9 inches, 200 pounds, white hair and brown eyes, officials said. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, glasses, blue jacket with a hood, black T-shirt and blue pants.

Officials believe Page’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If anyone has any information in connection to Page’s disappearance, they are urged to contact Dallas PD at (214) 671-4268.