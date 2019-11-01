Dallas police investigate shooting of 79-year-old woman

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 79-year-old woman who was killed after someone shot into her home.

Police say Gloria Roque was struck by gunfire inside her South Dallas house soon before 11 p.m. Thursday. She was taken to an area hospital and later died there.

Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the gunfire into Roque’s home came from outside and was deliberate. Gutierrez says it’s unclear whether the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle. Police have not identified any suspects or motive in the shooting.

Roque’s cousin told KXAS she was like a neighborhood watch captain in the area. She also sang in the church choir and he taught his daughter how to play piano.

Roque’s family says she was sitting in her home with her back to the wall when several shots were fired and struck her in the back, according to KXAS.