Dallas man recruited for ISIS on social media, sentenced to 30 years

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — A Dallas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he used social media to help recruit for and promote the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, or ISIS, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim, 42, was arrested in March 2017 at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport as he was trying to fly to Amman, Jordan. He was convicted on multiple terrorism charges in a 3 1/2 day trial back in May: one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, one count of attempting to provide material support to an FTO, and six counts of making false statements involving international terrorism to federal authorities. He was sentenced Wednesday.

According to the release, Rahim “moderated a social media channel dedicated to recruiting fighters” and used the direct messaging app Zello to “promote violence in ISIS’s name,” including praising terror attacks.

“Rahim spread the violent message of ISIS online,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “He also attempted to travel to support ISIS and then lied to FBI when questioned about his activities. This sentence is the consequence of his criminal activities and a clear message to others who would consider following in his footsteps: don’t.”