Dallas man gets life term for 2017 fatal beating of boy, 4
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of the 2017 fatal beating of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son.
The Dallas Morning News reports jurors on Friday sentenced 29-year-old Brandon Gordy. Prosecutors say the victim, Darwin Delgado, was fatally injured while at the family's Dallas apartment.
Gordy was initially charged with capital murder in the July 2017 death but jurors on Thursday convicted him on the lesser charge of murder. Gordy was charged with the death while already under state investigation for allegedly abusing the victim's younger brother.
Investigators say Gordy initially claimed the boy who died had fallen while standing in the bathtub. A medical examiner determined the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma.
More Texas Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas transgender woman brutally beaten in broad daylight
DALLAS (AP) — Police are canvassing a Dallas neighborhood for anyone who may have witnessed the brutal beating of a transgender woman in an attack that happened in broad daylight in front of a crowd of people and that was caught on cellphone video.
Police say the woman reported the assault while receiving hospital treatment Friday night. According to a police statement, she said she was assaulted that day after a minor traffic accident near the Royal Crest Apartments in the southern part of Dallas.
A purported video of the attack posted on Facebook shows a man in a white shirt viciously beating the woman, apparently into unconsciousness, while the crowd looks on and homophobic slurs are shouted.Read the Full Article
-
Would you vote to raise your taxes? Sales tax proposal sparks debate
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers are expected to vote on property tax relief this week. One key question is how to pay for those plans.
The debate comes days after Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutentant Governor Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced they're backing a plan to raise sales taxes to help pay for property tax relief.
Their plan would raise the statewide sales tax rate from 6.25% to 7.25%. Lawmakers would first have to agree to limit future property tax hikes. Then Texas voters would need to approve changing the state constitution to raise the tax.Read the Full Article
-
'We should choose compassion' Castro counters Trump on immigration
AUSTIN (Nexstar) - President Donald Trump's visit to San Antonio turned a spotlight on presidential candidate and former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro. He held a rally of his own in the Alamo City to counter President Trump's immigration views and to highlight his own proposals for the border and beyond.
Castro spoke to politics reporter Phil Prazan about his immigration plan.
CASTRO: We want to choose compassion, not cruelty, when it comes to immigrants. This president has tried to get us to believe that somehow we can only have a border that's secure if we are cruel to little children and their parents. I believe that we have a border that is more secure than it's ever been, and instead of choosing cruelty, we should choose compassion.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats