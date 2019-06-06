Dallas high school graduation speech interrupted when shooting victims named
DALLAS (AP) — School officials in Dallas say they're investigating why a high school valedictorian had her graduation speech interrupted after she said the names of shooting victims Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice.
Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar told KXAS-TV that her school principal ordered her mic to be shut off during her speech Saturday. Haghar said she was previously told that her speech shouldn't be political.
Officers in Cleveland fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir in 2014. A neighborhood watch volunteer shot 17-year-old Martin in 2012. Both were black.
Haghar says she mentioned them because they were of similar age and their deaths are "a reality that black families have to deal with." She posted video of the speech on Twitter. Principal Temesghen Asmerom can be seen sitting on the stage and giving a thumbs-up as the names were read, apparently indicating to cut the mic.
Asmerom did not return a message Thursday seeking comment. Attempts to reach Haghar were unsuccessful.
Haghar wrote on Twitter that she spoke with Asmerom about her speech prior to graduation and he encouraged her to remove the names because including them "would be sending the wrong message to the graduating students."
She said his "reasoning failed to convince me."
The Dallas Independent School District issued a statement saying it's reviewing the events.
"In Dallas ISD, we educate leaders of tomorrow and encourage student voices, and we are looking into this matter," the statement read.
Census looking for workers to count a growing, changing Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the Texas Demographic Conference, which was held at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday, demographers got some insight into how Texas' population is changing and how those changes may play out in the 2020 Census.
Attendees discussed how the 2020 Census could have a big impact on Texas and how an undercount could mean a lack of federal funding for things like roads, early childhood education, free lunch programs, and social services. An undercount could also result in inadequate population data for the business community and a mismatch of federal resources sent to the growing Lone Star State.
Steve Murdock, 2007 – 2009 Director of the U.S. Census Bureau and former State Demographer of Texas, presented the most recent available Census data analyzed by the Hobby Center for the Study of Texas at Rice University.
Bikers seek return of items seized in deadly Texas shootout
WACO, Texas (AP) — An attorney for six men arrested in a 2015 shootout between rival biker gangs in Waco that left nine people dead and at least 20 injured is seeking the return of items seized from the nearly 200 bikers who were detained.
Houston attorney Paul Looney asked District Court Judge Vicki Menard Wednesday in a civil petition to assign a special master to supervise the return of the belongings and "make order out of all this chaos," the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.
Authorities seized items including wallets, cellphones, chains, belt buckles, money and vehicles after the shootout in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, according to Looney's petition.
National Doughnut Day is coming Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first Friday in June is National Doughnut Day. This year, June 7 is the day to celebrate everyone's favorite breakfast treat at your local doughnut shop.
National Doughnut Day has been around for over 80 years and is actually based in some American history.
According to a video on the DonutDayUSA website , World War I and World War II soldiers ate doughnuts provided by the Salvation Army while overseas.
