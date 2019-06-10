Austin

Learning how to lower maternal mortality in Texas from an unlikely source

By:
Posted: Mar 27, 2019 / 11:24 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 27, 2019 / 11:24 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Too many mothers in Texas are losing their lives before they ever get to see their babies grow up.

The state Health and Human Services found 382 mothers died between either while pregnant or within one year of giving birth between 2012 and 2015.

"The United States is actually one of the worst-developed countries in terms of maternal mortality," said Anastasiya Byelousova, a junior at UT Austin. "And then when you look at that, and see that Texas ranks [one of the] worst in an already not great country on maternal mortality, I think it was just disappointing."

That's why Byelousova and three of her University of Texas at Austin classmates, two professors and one graduate student will be spending 10 weeks this summer in Georgia. 

"We have to tell people up front, that's the country not the state," said junior Parth Gupta.

"Talking about Georgia, that's not a country that often comes up as a topic of conversation," Byelousova added. 

They said it may be surprising, but Georgia has managed to decrease its maternal mortality rate by nearly half.

"Maternal mortality is usually defined as the number of deaths per 100,000 births," Gupta explained. "In Georgia, in 2015, I think it was around 36 per 100,000 and a few years later, they got it down to around 18 or 17."

"While they created that success, they have not done much research themselves as to what exactly happened. They just know that it improved," said Byelousova. 

Recently, a report done by the World Health Organization did find "Georgia has made progress on a number of [public health] indicators, such as maternal and infant mortality rates, incidence of tuberculosis and treatment of new and relapse TB cases. 

The report also pointed out some areas the country didn't improve, but it praised the country for reforming its health care system. It says:

"The main goals for these reforms were to ensure universal access to high-quality medical services, to improve the primary health care system and to decrease the financial risks to the population posed by high out-of-pocket expenditures on health."

The UT students want to hone in on what worked specifically for decreasing maternal mortality. 

"It's really tragic to think of because you hear maternal mortality, and you think of kind of, way back when 100 years ago, people didn't have health care the same way we have today. Now we have it today. Why is it still happening?" said Michael Sanchez who will be going on the research trip. 

Gupta said one hypothesis they have is how the country administers its health care services.

"We know that recently they implemented a policy of regionalization, which — instead of centralizing resources at the top of the government — distributed those resources to regional health boards and hospitals, so we're looking into that as a possible reason for success," Gupta said.

The students said they will be interviewing doctors, nurses, government officials and recent mothers. They hope to speak with as many people as possible to learn as much as they can.

Byelousova said she hopes what they learn will be implemented here at home."We're hoping that we can go there and start to figure out what happened, so we can leave them with information as well."

Sanchez said: "We're spending our time learning and exploring. That's what we're doing in college, so we're just learning and exploring about this specific issue that happens to really matter."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Texas Stories

Trending Video

  • Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services

    Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services

  • Hundreds of Lake Austin homes never paid city taxes, but that may change

    Hundreds of Lake Austin homes never paid city taxes, but that may change

  • Search teams are still trying to find a woman and her kayak after severe storm

    Search teams are still trying to find a woman and her kayak after severe storm

  • Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

    Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

  • City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car

    City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car

  • Neighbors nervous about a project to transform an Austin school property into a clinic

    Neighbors nervous about a project to transform an Austin school property into a clinic

  • Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

    New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

    Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard

  • Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • Lightning strike over downtown Austin

    Lightning strike over downtown Austin

  • Lightning strike in Central Texas

    Lightning strike in Central Texas

  • TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

    TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

  • Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

    Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

  • Storms in Briarcliff

    Storms in Briarcliff

  • Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

    Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

  • Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

    Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

  • Hail falls in Llano County

    Hail falls in Llano County

  • Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

    Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

  • NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

    NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

  • Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

    Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

  • U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

    U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

  • Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

    Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

  • Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

    Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

    Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

  • Helping children stay safe this summer

    Helping children stay safe this summer

  • Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

    Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

  • Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

    Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

  • Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

    Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

  • Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

    Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

  • Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

    Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

  • Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

    Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

  • State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

    State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

  • UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

    UTPD Chief: easing aggressive panhandling rules will endanger students

  • Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

    Ex-Austin ISD bus driver pleads not guilty to inappropriately touching 5-year-old

  • Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

    Scrutiny over failed citizenship check isn't over

  • Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

    Weekend Jam - I-35 Déjà Vu

  • Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Organization asking for donations to give paralyzed Austin police officer a home

  • Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

    Pres. Trump's threat of Mexico tariffs could take effect next week

  • Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

    Dr. David Fleeger on advocating for postpartum care

  • Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Police surround house for burglary, find deer instead

  • 'Building Bastrop' comes to life at weekend pop-up event

    'Building Bastrop' comes to life at weekend pop-up event

  • Salvation Army opens new shelter in east Austin
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Salvation Army opens new shelter in east Austin

  • Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

    Family says vet accidentally euthanized their dog

  • New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

    New homeless shelter approved for south Austin

  • Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

    Family fights to save the Butler Pitch and Putt golf course

  • Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

    Ace Kids Act could set up national structure to care for children with complex needs

  • Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

    Austin-Round Rock metro makes list of cities on the verge of housing crisis

  • Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

    Counseling offered after girl's death from Cedar Park pool incident

  • Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

    Governor Abbott signs mental health and school safety reforms

  • A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

    A lot of buzz about the 2020 Census at the Texas demographic conference

  • Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII

    Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII

  • Hail in Oak Hill

    Hail in Oak Hill

  • Hail in north Austin

    Hail in north Austin

  • Hail on South First Street

    Hail on South First Street

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Forrester family
PHOTOS: Forrester family

PHOTOS: Forrester family

News /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss