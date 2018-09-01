Dallas Cowboys waive kicker Dan Bailey in final round of cuts

Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) kicks a field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals as teammate Chris Jones (6) holds during the first half of a preseason NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys have cut kicker Dan Bailey from their roster Saturday.

Dan Bailey is considered the best kicker in Dallas Cowboys franchise history, holding the record for field goals with 186 in his career according to the Cowboys’ website.

The organization had to trim their roster down to 53 players, and Bailey was among the final cuts. He was passed over for Brett Maher.

Bailey suffered a groin injury mid-season last year. He struggled to keep up to his usual standards in the final five games, missing 3 of 8 field goal attempts, and 2 extra point kicks.

Maher does not yet have any NFL stats, as he has yet to kick in a regular season game.