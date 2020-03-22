Dallas County enacts shelter-in-place effective Sunday night to combat COVID-19 pandemic

The Dallas Skyline is seen from the Houston Street viaduct, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2012, in Dallas. The Dallas Fort Worth area has received about four inches of rain over two days. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Dallas County, Texas’ second largest county by population, will enact a shelter-in-place starting Sunday night requiring people to stay inside their homes.

The order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 3.

The announcement came just after Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press conference that it would be up to local officials to enact stricter policies about sheltering in place.

People may only leave their homes for essential activities, essential government functions or to operate essential businesses. All recreational gatherings are banned of any size.

The county’s order also prohibits all elective medical procedures.

Essential activities include tasks that are necessary to the health and safety of the individual. People will also be able to participate in physical activities outside such as hiking, biking or walking as long as people follow the social distancing requirement of maintaining six feet of space.

Healthcare providers, government facilities, utility companies, grocery stores are considered essential and will remain open.

As of Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m., there are nearly 600 positive or presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Texas. Dallas County has 131 confirmed cases and two deaths.