Dallas boy who disappeared was with his mother; Amber Alert discontinued

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) –The Dallas Police Department found a missing 4-year-old boy after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday night.

The child’s father initially reported he was inside a silver 2006 Ford Five Hundred when it was stolen outside a McDonald’s around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the NBC station in Dallas. Later Sunday night police located the vehicle, but the boy was not inside.

Police later found him with his mother after determining there were inconsistencies with his father’s story. It’s not known if the father will face charges.

