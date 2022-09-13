AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Texas doctors want state lawmakers to make prescribing opioids easier in order to combat the fentanyl crisis.

“There are three main sources to the opioid-overdose crisis,” said Dr. C.M. Schade, a member of the Texas Medical Association (TMA) and former president of the Texas Pain Society (TPS). “Recreational use of street drugs, unintended misuse of drugs by patients who are suffering severe or chronic pain, and drug addiction.”

In a press release Tuesday, TMA explained that several years ago, lawmakers tightened guidelines when it came to doctors prescribing opioids after concerns that some were prescribing the powerful medication too leniently or that patients were abusing them.

But now, the TMA said, some physicians say these tight guidelines are limiting access for “many patients who need valid prescription medications to manage pain.”

“Physicians are hesitant to prescribe medication because of – whether perceived or actual – overburdensome enforcement actions from state and federal agencies and the accompanying public stigma associated with prescribing pain management medication,” said Dr. Schade in the press release. “When patients cannot access medication for pain relief, it creates a dangerous situation. It could drive patients to seek illicit means, such as illegal fentanyl, to try to manage their pain. This of course increases their chance of an overdose or even death.”

The TMA also pointed to data that indicates opioid prescribing has decreased by 45% in the state over the past decade, as deaths from illegal drugs have increased in Texas.

“Illicitly made fentanyl is extremely dangerous to patients seeking relief, recreational drug users, and drug addicts,” Dr. Schade said.

According to the American Medical Association, illegally manufactured fentanyl is found in 75% of fake pills and other substances, and many people are caught off guard because those pills look like prescription opioids. The group reminds people that “even two milligrams of fentanyl – tiny enough to fit on the tip of a pen – can be lethal.”

Schade testified today during the Texas House Committee on Public Health’s hearing on the issue.

The TMA and other groups who testified also want lawmakers enact other solutions, including: