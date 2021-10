TEXAS CITY, Texas (KXAN) — A crude oil leak at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Texas City was caused by the failure of a pump seal, authorities tell KRPC.

The leak prompted road closures in the area, KPRC reported Wednesday.

The leak is isolated within the refinery, officials said.

Roads near the refinery were closed out of precaution.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.