(KXAN) — 1990s rock band Creed is making a comeback.

Creed announced Monday it is reuniting for the band’s first North American tour in over 12 years.

Creed posted a video on social media to announce the tour with the caption: “It’s time to ROCK. The wait is over!”

The “Summer of 99 Tour” is set to begin in April 2024 with two cruise concerts departing from Florida.

The tour comes to Texas in September 2024, stopping in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

Creed Texas tour stops

Sept. 11: Dallas | Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 13: San Antonio | Front Bank Center

Sept. 14: Houston | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Creed is bringing along several of its 90s and 2000s rock band friends as special guests, including 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot and Finger Eleven. Special guests vary by tour stop.

Creed reached the height of its popularity in the early 2000s with hit singles like “Higher,” “With Arms Wide Open” and “My Sacrifice.” “With Arms Wide Open” won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song in 2001.

Tickets for Texas shows go on sale for the general public on Friday, Nov. 3.