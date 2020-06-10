COVID-19 complaint filed against Baylor University

WACO, Texas (Nexstar) — A complaint has been filed against Baylor University, seeking reimbursements amid COVID-19.

Roy Willey is a class action attorney with the Anastopoulo Law Firm. He is representing the plaintiffs, and says:

“These cases are about basic fairness. Colleges and universities are not unlike any other business in America and they too have to tighten their belts during this unprecedented time. They are not any more entitled to keep money for services they are not delivering than the mom and pop bakery on Main Street. Students and their families have pre-paid tuition and fees for services, access to facilities and experiential education and the universities and colleges are not delivering those services, access or experiences. Now universities are not delivering those services that students and their families have paid for and it’s not fair for the universities with multi-million dollar endowments to keep all of the money that students and their families have paid. It is not fair to pass the full burden onto students and their families.” – Roy Willey, Attorney with Anastopoulo Law Firm

You can view the complaint below:

FOX44 reached out to Baylor University for a response, and this is what they had to say: