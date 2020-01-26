Coronavirus test comes back negative for Texas A&M student

Texas

China released an image of the Coronavirus Jan. 24, 2020 (NBC Photo)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — The Coronavirus test for a Texas A&M student came back negative Sunday, according to the university.

The Brazos County Health District said Thursday that department experts were investigating a possible case of the virus because the patient had recently traveled from Wuhan, China.

The student had also gone to the hospital on Wednesday because of mild upper respiratory symptoms, and his condition was improving before his evaluation even began.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was also monitoring a possible case of the virus in a Baylor university student. It is unknown what the results of that test were.

At least 25 people have died and hundreds of others have been struck with the virus.

