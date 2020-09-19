Congressional delegation visits Fort Hood to meet with service members

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — A congressional delegation is visiting Fort Hood in Killeen this weekend. Many of the lawmakers are from Massachusetts and California.

They’re meeting with service members and reviewing the U.S. Army’s sexual harassment program.

“What brought us here was the grizzly murder of Vanessa Guillén, what brought us here is the fact that a sergeant was sexually harassed, bullied and took his life, what brought us here was that Specialist Morales was missing in August of last year, and his body was not found until June,” said U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California), who is chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

So far this year, the delegation says nearly 30 servicemembers at the base have died, including six suicides and five homicides. Some of the deaths are still undetermined.

Officials reported the base has the highest number of cases of soldier murders and sexual assaults among all Army installations.

They say they heard from soldiers Friday who told them they were sexually harassed, but they say they didn’t report it, because they didn’t think anything would come from it.

“This is not a good place right now, and we need to make sure as members of Congress and as part of this committee, the Armed Services committee, that we oversee changes that need to occur here, and that they are taking place,” said U.S. Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-California).

On Saturday, the delegation will visit a number of sites where some of the recent murders at or near Fort Hood have taken place.