Complaints from aides to Attorney General Ken Paxton allege bribery, abuse of office against him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Top aides to Attorney General Ken Paxton are accusing the state’s top lawyer of abuse of office, bribery and other criminal offenses, according to a letter obtained by the Austin American Statesman.

The letter, dated Oct. 1, is addressed to the attorney general’s director of human resources and says Paxton’s unlawful behavior, also including prohibitions relating to improper influence, was reported to law enforcement.

“The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office,” a statement sent to KXAN from the Office of the Attorney General said in part. “Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”

This letter, alleging criminal behavior against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton including bribery, is signed by well respected staff and it would be difficult to argue otherwise.

Paxton is still under indictment for separate, previous charges of felony securities fraud from 2015. There is still no trail date set for that.

The Statesman report indicates First Assistant Jeffrey Mateer, and Deputy First Assistant Ryan Bangert were among the seven people who signed the complaint.

Paxton’s office would not comment further since it is an ongoing investigation.

KXAN reached out to the FBI, but a spokeswoman declined to comment due to their policy. The Travis County District Attorney’s office said they “do not have an investigation.”