SHELBY COUNTY, Texas – Traffic violations have landed a San Augustine man in the Shelby County Jail.

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said in a statement the sheriff’s office took numerous calls on Jan. 1, 11, 27, Feb. 2, 3, 5, and 6 concerning a man driving erratically and at high rates of speed.

Shelby County deputies spent hours in pursuit of the Ford Mustang that has been equipped with a cattleguard. (Image: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Gary Smith, 20, was arrested on January 27 for speeding and no driver’s license, then released with a court date to appear before a judge. Smith was accused of driving in a reckless manner, even after many encounters with deputies, who responded to reported sightings of Smith throughout the community.

(Image: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith was arrested again Feb. 6 for no driver’s license and six failures to appear warrants for traffic violations.

He remained in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday.

(KTAL/KMSS contributed to this report)