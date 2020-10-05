Comal County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing man who was on his way to the Austin area

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for helping finding a missing 65-year-old man who was last to known to have been heading to the Austin-Buda area.

Stephen Allen Klatt, 65, has been missing since September 29. (Comal County Sheriff’s Office: Facebook)

Stephen Allen Klatt was last seen on Sept. 29 in New Braunfels.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post he was on his way to a potential job site. Klatt was last seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt, dark tan canvas overalls and work boots. He was driving a one-ton Ford double cab diesel flatbed with a possible license plate of JGF2072.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.