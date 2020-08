COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot while attempting to serve a warrant in Spring Branch, Texas in Comal County on Thursday.

The deputy was transported by Air Life to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Several deputies were at the home in the 1400 block of Springwood Drive to serve the warrant. The incident is under investigation, according to CCSO.