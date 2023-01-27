COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17 year old with a disability who went missing Friday, according to a news release.

Josiah Pearson was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, CCSO said. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, maroon button-up shirt and a black t-shirt with blue jeans and orange shoes.

CCSO said Josiah may be accompanied by another female juvenile.

He was last seen at 4 p.m., Jan. 26, at 14001 TX-46 in Spring Branch, Texas, CCSO said.

Officials said Josiah’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If anyone has any information regarding Josiah’s disappearance they are urged to call CCSO at (830) 620-3400.