SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — A city worker came to the rescue last week of a small animal that somehow found itself stranded in a river.

Seguin Animal Services posted on its Facebook page that field supervisor Brendon Moore swam into the Guadalupe River below one of the Interstate 10 bridges on July 20 to retrieve a small black kitten. According to another social media post from Seguin police, a call came in that morning about a cat stuck on a log near the boat ramp.

Photos shared by the two city departments show Moore getting into the water in his uniform and swimming back to the river’s edge while holding the cat above the water. Another picture shows Moore later holding the kitten wrapped in a white blanket.

The posts included information that the cat is now safe and in the care of Seguin Animal Services. It’s unclear whether it’s available to adopt yet or what its condition is now.

“Great work, Brendon!” Seguin police wrote on Facebook last week.

Hundreds of people commented on the two departments’ Facebook posts about the cat river rescue, with many commending Moore and calling him a hero.