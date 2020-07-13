City of McAllen holds memorial for fallen officers

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A memorial for two fallen McAllen officers has been set up in front of the McAllen police station.

The memorial has been visited by residents and family members paying their respect. Visitors have dropped off flowers and balloons on the two police units parked by the station.

“It’s important to back them up and that is why we came here,” said Luis Chavez, a cousin of one of the fallen officers.

On Saturday, officers responded to a scene for a complaint of domestic violence on Saturday. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect of the incident shot both officers when they answered the door.

Both officers suffered fatal wounds during the incident.

We have reached out to the McAllen Police Department on further services and they say nothing has been set up yet. The City of McAllen commented on the memorial on Twitter.