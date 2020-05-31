City of Dallas implements downtown curfew following protests

A man peers out of a broken window display in downtown Dallas after a night of protests Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (KXAN) — The City of Dallas has implemented a downtown curfew for the next several days amid protests in the city, according to Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall.

The curfew will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m for downtown areas and several other locations of the city, including Deep Ellum, Victory Park and Uptown Dallas.

Protests against police brutality began throughout Texas and the rest of the nation Friday and Saturday following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a State of Disaster for all of Texas on Sunday, ordering thousands more troopers and more than one thousand National Guard to assist the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement in Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

Leaders in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Philadelphia imposed curfews for Saturday night after violent protests broke out in each city.