Chip and Joanna Gaines surprise young cancer patients on the ‘Today Show’

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Chip and Joanna Gaines created a special sense of hospitality for cancer patients on Monday’s “TODAY” show.

The NBC morning show kicked off its annual “Thanks and Giving” series to highlight the work happening at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by heading to Waco.

There, children joined the Gaines family in making cookies and playing games like cornhole and sack racing.

“Meeting those families, being a part of the process and now being a part of the family at St. Jude’s meant a whole lot more to us than the money that we’ve raised,” Chip Gaines said.

The Gaines family has donated $1.5 million to fight childhood cancer and last year remodeled the dining room of the Target House at the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee where families of patients can stay. They’ve also created a playhouse for children there.

“When we started out on this journey, we wanted to raise, honestly, a couple hundred thousand,” Chip Gaines said. “And it has turned into nearly a couple million over — over the last few years. And I was dumb enough, for lack of a better term, to ask the guy, ‘So what kind of an impact does a couple million dollars make?’ And he says, ‘You kept us open for one day.'”

This is the “TODAY” show’s 16th year partnering with Marlo Thomas and St. Jude’s for “Thanks and Giving.”

Watch the segment below to see the surprise and hear stories of some of the patients