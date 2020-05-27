Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market and other properties reopening June 1

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The famous Magnolia Market in Waco, owned by HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, is set to reopen June 1, the company announced in a tweet.

The company said they are working to have its reopening as safe as possible.

Together again—June 1! While you’ve been gone, our team has been preparing to make your return as safe and enjoyable as possible. We’re sure you have a lot of questions, so we’ve put together a quick overview of what changes to expect. Read more here: https://t.co/7M07f5V7R0 pic.twitter.com/sZAQ2kZKkG — magnolia (@magnolia) May 27, 2020

The company said it is following the guidelines laid out by the state, and the City of Waco, at every Magnolia facility. The list of rules implements at Magnolia locations are:

No more than 50% capacity inside the buildings

All staff will wear masks and gloves

Continual cleaning, including a deep clean each night

Single-use menus

Floor markers to encourage distancing

One-way flow through buildings when possible

Reduced seating

Magnolia is introducing online menus for all its restaurants, as well. Additionally, the company is providing guests of its vacation rentals disposable masks. Any guests are encouraged to self-screen before visiting, and are asked to constantly practice proper social distancing protocols.

The company has also released the updated schedule for its businesses which are listed below:

Magnolia Market: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday

Silos Baking Co.: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday

Magnolia Press Coffee Co.: 8 a.m.-5pm, Monday to Saturday

Magnolia Table: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday to Saturday

Magnolia Table Take Away + Market: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday

Little Shop on Bosque: 10 a.m. 5 p.m., Thursday to Saturday

More information on Magnolia’s reopening and frequently asked questions can be found on the Magnolia website.