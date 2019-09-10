Chip and Joanna Gaines included in SXSW list of keynote and featured speakers

In this March 29, 2016 photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, “Fixer Upper,” on HGTV. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest Conference and Festivals has announced the initial keynote and featured speakers for the 2020 event, happening March 13 – 22.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of the HGTV show Fixer Upper and founders of Magnolia, are expected to be featured speakers at the annual festival.

Keynotes include :

Reggie Fils-Aimé, Managing Partner at Brentwood Growth Partners and former President and COO of Nintendo of America

Fils-Aimé, Managing Partner at Brentwood Growth Partners and former President and COO of Nintendo of America Kin Gordon, musician, singer, songwriter, visual artist and actress

Featured speakers include:

Rohit Bhargava, Founder and Chief Trend Curator of the Non-Obvious Company

Benny Blanco, producer, songwriter, artist

Steve DeAngelo, cannabis rights activist

Van Espahbodi, Starburst Accelerator co-founder & Managing Partner

Camille François, Graphika Chief Innovation Officer

Chip and Joanna Gaines, entrepreneurs and Magnolia founders

Chris Hughes, entrepreneur and Facebook co-founder, in conversation with TechCrunch’s Josh Constine

Dr. Rana el Kaliouby, author and co-founder and CEO of Affectiva

Cirque du Soleil, One Drop Foundation and Lune Rouge founder Guy Laliberté

John Maeda, designer, author and technologist

Cheech Marin, actor and comedian, in conversation with Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez

Col Needham , IMDB Founder and CEO

James Beard Award-winning chef and author Kwame Onwuachi

Cat Packer, Executive Director of Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation Cat Packer

Huston Powell, C3 Presents concert and festival promoter

Nile Rodgers musician, producer and songwriter, in conversation with music industry executive and entrepreneur Merck Mercuriadis

Amy Webb, quantitative futurist, author and founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute

Shoshana Zuboff, author and scholar

Featured sessions include:

Activating Change with a Cello and a Shovel—an exploration of how to use culture to transform social problems that create division and uncertainty into moments that confirm community and activate change, featuring musician Yo-Yo Ma and artist Pedro Reyes. Moderated by NPR’s Peter Sagal.





Changing the Immersive Storytelling Wild West—a conversation about how to collaborate to create sustainable, transformative and inclusive work in immersive storytelling, between Royal Shakespeare Company Director of Digital Development Sarah Ellis; anthropologist, technologist, professor and Intel senior fellow Genevieve Bell; and Guild of Future Architects Executive Director Kamal Sinclair. Moderated by Watershed CEO Clare Reddington.





Hear to Slay—a live podcast recording offering compelling conversations and uncommonly incisive reads of the politics and pop culture that shape the world we live in, featuring writer, editor and podcaster Roxane Gay; award-winning professor and author Tressie McMillan Cottom; and Special Guest.





SXSW is an annual conference broken down into Interactive, Film, Music and Convergence categories and organized into 22 programming tracks.

The 2020 conference will introduce new and updated tracks including Climate and Social Action, Connection and Culture, Came Industry and Professional Development.

Registration for SXSW can be done at sxsw.com.