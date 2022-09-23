HOUSTON (KIAH) – A chief constable in Texas is out of a job after he was arrested during a prostitution sting, according to authorities.

Image of Brian Harris (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Brian Harris, who was the chief deputy for the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office in Harris County, was one of 14 people arrested by deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in an undercover sting operation at a hotel on Wednesday night.

Harris was charged with solicitation of prostitution, a felony in Texas. He was released from the Montgomery County Jail on Thursday night, wearing a towel over his head as he was getting into a car.

After news of the arrest got out on Thursday, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Harris had been relieved of duty. Harris was Heap’s second-in-command at the constable’s office.

Harris had previously worked as a Houston police homicide detective before joining the constable’s office.

Harris’ arrest and termination also come just weeks after a deputy in Georgia was arrested during a similar sting in Florida.

Jason DiPrima, 49, was busted in early September after police in Polk County said he attempted to offer an undercover officer $180 in exchange for sex, Nexstar’s WFLA reported. He also brought a pack of White Claw Hard Seltzers to the meet-up location.

DiPrima ultimately resigned days later, the station confirmed.