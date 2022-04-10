STARR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After charging a 26-year-old Texas woman for murder for an alleged ‘self-induced abortion’ that killed an individual last week, 229th Judicial District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez announced Sunday the charges have been dropped.

Officials with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office arrested the woman last week after the grand jury indictment came down. Now, DA Allen Ramirez says the woman “cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her” following review of relevant Texas law.

“In reviewing this case, it is clear that the Starr County Sheriff’s Department did their duty in investigating the incident brought to their attention by the reporting hospital. To ignore the incident would have been a dereliction of their duty. Prosecutorial discretion rests with the District Attorney’s office, and in the State of Texas a prosecutor’s oath is to do justice. Following that oath, the only correct outcome to this matter is to immediately dismiss the indictment.” District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez

Last week’s initial charges came as Texas has been in the national spotlight ever since Senate Bill 8 went into effect in September last year. That law allows private citizens to sue anyone who aids or abets an abortion beginning when cardiac activity is detected in the womb, which usually occurs around six weeks of pregnancy.

Following passing of SB8, a study from the University of Texas at Austin’s Texas Policy Evaluation Project found approximately 1,400 Texans each month were traveling to neighboring states for abortion services, including Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

“The issues surrounding this matter are clearly contentious, however based on Texas law and the facts presented, it is not a criminal matter,” Allen Ramirez wrote.

The Associated Press and KVEO contributed to this report.