CHARGED: FBI identifies San Antonio man accused of entering U.S. Capitol during deadly riot

Matthew Mazzocco is accused of posting and then deleting this picture on Facebook (Picture: FBI)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A former loan officer from San Antonio has been arrested in connection with the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

An FBI investigation found that Matthew Mazzocco, 37, was allegedly among the pro-Trump supporters who entered the building on Jan. 6.

According to the FBI, Mazzocco boasted about the incident on Facebook. He allegedly posted a selfie of himself outside the Capitol and captioned the image, “The capital is ours!”

According to an affidavit, multiple members of the public called the FBI the day after the riot to report that Mazzocco may have been involved. One of the people who initially called the FBI reported seeing Mazzocco’s Facebook posts, but said the posts had since been deleted.

The FBI also became aware of a video circulating online that was filmed inside the Capitol and allegedly featured Mazzocco. In the video, the FBI said Mazzocco tells others not to take or destroy anything, and warns them they would likely get in trouble for what they were doing.

Flight information verified that Mazzocco flew from San Antonio to Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 5, according to the affidavit. He returned to San Antonio on Jan. 7.

The affidavit states there is probable cause to believe that Mazzocco knowingly entered a restricted building without lawful authority and engaged in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building that impedes or disrupts the conduct of Government business.

Mazzocco has been arrested and is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or ground without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

KSAT in San Antonio reported that Mazzocco worked for Synergy One Lending as a loan officer, but has recently been fired.