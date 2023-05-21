DALLAS (KDAF) — Vrbo has finally released a list of some of the most talked about vacation homes of 2023. And of course, Texas made the cut!

“There are more than two million private vacation rentals on Vrbo, so there are many amazing choices. This year’s Vacation Homes of the Year range from an urban oasis and a cozy ranch home under $400 a night to a beachfront estate that can sleep the whole family and more,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands. “Every single Vacation Home of the Year has a beautiful view, and combined boast seven private pools and fire pits, eight hot tubs, and even five putting greens.”

Dripping Springs, Texas, ranked at No. 6 for best U.S. vacation homes in 2023. The Riverfront Hideaway is no small feat. It sits on five acres of land showcasing the river and the abundant rolling Hill Country landscape.

Ranked No. 6: Dripping Springs, Texas – “Riverfront Hideaway”

Whether you’re looking for your next place of stay, or planning your dream destination. The rest of the places are worth having on your list too!

1. Palm Springs, California

2. Phoenix, Arizona – “Happy Roadrunner”

3. Lake Norman, North Carolina – “Chasestone”

4. Manzanita, Oregon

5. Monatauk, New York

7. Rosemary Beach, Florida – “30A My Way”

8. Isle of Palms, South Carolina – “Port of Call”

9. Victor, Idaho – “Salmonfly Lodge”

10. Winter Park, Colorado – “Trestle House”

11. Cabo San Lucas, México – “Villa Luna Nueva”

