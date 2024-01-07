CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — For nearly three years, the Central Texas nonprofit Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue has been a source of refuge and sanctuary for at-risk dogs flagged for behavioral issues. Now, the organization is preparing for its next chapter, gearing up for an out-of-state move in the spring.

Katie Johnson launched the organization alongside her dad, Kevin Johnson. Katie’s work in animal welfare dates back years, with previous experiences as an animal fosterer and volunteer.

While volunteering at a Williamson County animal shelter, Katie said she fell in love with a dog named Kringle, who was struggling with the shelter environment.

Since its launch, the rescue has a 100% save rate, meaning no animals have been euthanized under the organization’s watch. That was imperative to the nonprofit’s mission, specifically honing in on dogs who otherwise might not be able to live in more traditional shelters due to space demands and behavioral issues.

“I really worried about what was going to happen to him,” Katie told KXAN. “And so I just decided to start the rescue, so that I could pull him and offer him sanctuary and the space and patience and love that he needed to really thrive.”

For nearly three years, the Central Texas nonprofit Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue has been a source of refuge and sanctuary for at-risk dogs flagged for behavioral issues. (Courtesy: Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

For nearly three years, the Central Texas nonprofit Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue has been a source of refuge and sanctuary for at-risk dogs flagged for behavioral issues. (Courtesy: Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

For nearly three years, the Central Texas nonprofit Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue has been a source of refuge and sanctuary for at-risk dogs flagged for behavioral issues. (Courtesy: Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

For nearly three years, the Central Texas nonprofit Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue has been a source of refuge and sanctuary for at-risk dogs flagged for behavioral issues. (Courtesy: Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

For nearly three years, the Central Texas nonprofit Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue has been a source of refuge and sanctuary for at-risk dogs flagged for behavioral issues. (Courtesy: Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

For nearly three years, the Central Texas nonprofit Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue has been a source of refuge and sanctuary for at-risk dogs flagged for behavioral issues. (Courtesy: Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

For nearly three years, the Central Texas nonprofit Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue has been a source of refuge and sanctuary for at-risk dogs flagged for behavioral issues. (Courtesy: Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

For nearly three years, the Central Texas nonprofit Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue has been a source of refuge and sanctuary for at-risk dogs flagged for behavioral issues. (Courtesy: Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

For nearly three years, the Central Texas nonprofit Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue has been a source of refuge and sanctuary for at-risk dogs flagged for behavioral issues. (Courtesy: Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

Originally from Colorado, the Johnsons purchased a piece of land in Oregon to start fresh at a place they owned themselves and didn’t need to lease. With this impending move and land ownership, Katie said the organization will face fewer restriction on the number and kinds of animals they have on the property.

Some changes to come include rescuing horses as cows, as well as some more pigs to join the two already living at the ranch. But that doesn’t mean that they’ll stop caring for Texas animals, Katie said.

“Even though we’re moving to Oregon, we’re still going to be rescuing dogs from Texas,” she said. “So we’ll still be involved in the Texas community. We have a lot of transporters that will be bringing dogs to us up to Oregon, so even though we’ll be in a different state, we’re committed to Texas animals.”

Layla’s Heart’s lease ends May 31. In the lead up to the move, the organization is fundraising to help cover some of the costs of the move and new location, with three specialty raffles underway, volunteer fundraising coordinator Peyton Watts told KXAN.

Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue relocation raffle (Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue relocation raffle (Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue relocation raffle (Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue relocation raffle (Layla’s Heart Ranch and Rescue)

“I reached out to local businesses that I love and chains and just companies that either a dog lover or just a person or an Austinite loves, and the ones that I reached out to were very supportive,” Watts said.

Tentatively, Watts said the organization hopes to raise $5,000 through the raffle. But beyond that, Watts added all the rescue hopes for is more people know of their services and their dedication to the animals they save.

“Regardless of how much money we raise, an outcome I’m really hoping for is simply outreach,” Watts said in a follow-up email to KXAN. “I want more people do know that they exist.”

The raffle fundraiser runs through Feb. 9. Beyond the raffle and monetary contributions, those interested can also donate food, treats, toys and bedding, towels and blankets to the organization.

“We believe that every animal deserves a chance — as long as they can live a healthy and happy life, and they’re in good physical condition — we believe that they should be able to live their life,” Katie said.