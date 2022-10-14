AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety updated its Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive’s List on Friday and added 37-year-old prison escapee Brandon Wayne Hogan to the list.

DPS said Hogan escaped from his work crew at Seaton Cemetery near Leon Junction in Coryell County on Sept. 26 and has been on the run since.

“In 2007, Hogan was convicted of Assault Causes Bodily Injury-Enhanced and subsequently received five years’ probation. His probation was revoked the following year and he was sentenced to five years’ confinement. In August 2022, he was arrested for Theft of Firearm, Burglary of a Habitation, Assault, and Criminal Mischief,” DPS said.

Texas Crime Stoppers listed a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

DPS described Hogan as a 5-feet, 10-inches tall white man weighing about 170 pounds with tattoos on his chest, right shoulder and both arms.

According to a release, Hogan has violent tendencies and is considered dangerous.

DPS said, so far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 55 people off the most wanted lists, including 21 gang members and 29 sex offenders, and $77,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.

DPS urged people to not attempt to apprehend these fugitives since they are considered armed and dangerous.