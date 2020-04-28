Central Texas deputy killed on I-35 receives police escort to funeral home

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas sheriff deputy killed in the line of duty received a police escort from Temple to a Belton funeral home on Tuesday.

Bell County Sheriff Deputy John Rhoden, 31, was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler while he attempted to lay down spike strips near exit 294B of Interstate 35 in Temple early Sunday morning.

Rhoden and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were helping the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Sunday around 1:40 a.m.

The suspected stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Waco by the Waco Police Department. As of Tuesday, no suspect has been located.

The Temple Police Department will lead the investigation.

TPD worked the accident scene, and it was later determined TPD should complete the investigation. Belton PD was on scene to assist as well. The Texas Rangers will be assisting throughout the active, ongoing investigation.