AUSTIN (KXAN) – The endangered Golden-cheeked Warbler calls Central Texas home, and you can now show your support with every piece of mail you send.

In May, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, which was passed by Congress in 1973 and has led to the recovery of many species.

A photo of a Golden-cheeked warbler. Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The postage stamp series features 20 animals, including some known to live, or used to live in Texas.

In addition to the Warbler, the Attwater’s prairie chicken, Desert bighorn sheep and Mexican gray wolf each have stamps of their own.

USPS said the goal of the stamps was to inspire more people to care about species conservation.

“The Endangered Species Act plays a crucial role in saving our nation’s most at-risk wildlife from extinction,” said John Kanter, senior biologist for the National Wildlife Federation. “For the last 50 years, this law has made it possible to restore a variety of species. We must continue to build on the law’s legacy by committing to proactive recovery of species through legislation.”