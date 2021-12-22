Census: Texas again leads US in population growth, California continues to slip

TEXAS (Austin Business Journal) — The latest federal population data offers some déjà vu for Texas and California.

Texas added the most residents of any state by raw numbers in 2021 while California’s population continued to dwindle for the second year in a row, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. A years-long trend of residents trading the West Coast for the Lone Star State is likely continuing, especially as companies relocate to Texas in droves.

Texas gained an estimated 310,288 people, which would be a roughly 1.1% increase between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, according to the data released Dec. 21. That accounts for births and migration. The Lone Star State was estimated to have a population of 29,527,941 by July of this year, and its growth rate has been consistent over the last few years.

Read the full story in the Austin Business Journal.