BELTON, Texas (NBC/ KXAN) — For the first time since being accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her friend and then escaping from a prisoner transportation van, Cedric Marks spoke out from behind the walls of Bell County Jail.

Marks, 44, was charged with capital murder in connection with the disappearance and deaths of two Temple friends, Jenna Scott, 28 and Michael Swearingin, 32. On Thursday, Marks spoke with an NBC affiliate, KPRC via video visitation to make a bid for his innocence.

"I can only imagine what's going on with their family, and I am so sorry for their losses, but I did not and had nothing to do with this," Marks said of Scott and the murders.

Scott and Swearingin were reported missing from Temple in early January. Their bodies were later found buried in a shallow grave in Oklahoma. Marks' current girlfriend Maya Maxwell and his wife, Ginell McDonough were both arrested in connection with the crime as well.

Maxwell, who faces tampering with evidence charges, told police she was present when Scott and Swearingin were killed and also when their bodies were transported across state lines. She also gave investigators information that led them to the bodies.

Of Maxwell, Marks said, "I believe they coerced her and scared her and forced her to say something. Like, none of it has involved me," Marks said.

When Marks was being transported to Bell County from Michigan where he was taken into custody, he escaped from the prisoner transport van while it was stopped at a McDonald's restaurant in Conroe. When he was asked about his escape, he refused to comment.

"I'm not really allowed to talk about that incident right now. Um, I can't talk about that right now," he said. "Despite what the media put out, I was not trying to escape. I was actually in fear, and I was not going anywhere at all."

Marks was found in a trashcan outside a home in Conroe after a nine-hour manhunt on Sunday. He continued to deny that he had any part in the murders or that he was trying to escape.

"Like I said, the media has put out a witch hunt for me, and I am not guilty," he said.

Scott's family told reporters they weren't buying Marks' plea for innocence. "He could twist any situation around, and that appears to be exactly what he's doing," Jonathon Scott said. "Let justice be served for Jenna and Michael."