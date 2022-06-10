AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted an investigation notice Thursday that said Salmonella cases in the United States, including Texas, were linked to backyard poultry.

The CDC and public health officials in several states were participating in the multistate outbreak investigation.

Backyard poultry could carry Salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean, and these germs can easily spread in areas where the poultry live and roam. The CDC said these outbreaks are not related to recent cases of H5N1 bird flu viruses detected in U.S. wild birds and poultry.

A CDC map showed Texas was among six states listed as having 10 to 15 people being sick from Salmonella.

“These outbreaks may not be limited to the states listed below. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella,” the CDC website said.

As of Thursday, there were 219 total cases in the United States with 27 hospitalizations and one death reported in Tennessee.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. These symptoms usually develop six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness generally lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment; however, the CDC advised that some people, typically children under 5, adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems, could experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

According to the CDC, these outbreaks occur annually and coincide with the increase in baby poultry purchases.

In 2021, 1,135 people reportedly got sick from contact with backyard poultry.