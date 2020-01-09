Case against man found with 3,300 pounds of marijuana dismissed

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The case against a man charged with felony possession of marijuana was dismissed after his attorney argued the legality of the alleged crime, KAMR in Amarillo reports.

In early December 2019, Aneudy Gonzalez, 39, was arrested after a DPS Trooper found 3,300 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop near Conway.

His case was dismissed after his legal team argued that he was actually carrying “lawful hemp.”

In June 2019, Gov. Abbott signed HB 1325 into law which legalized the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp in Texas. The bill allows farmers to grow industrial hemp under a state-regulated program.