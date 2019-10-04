Can You See Me? campaign launches in Austin to show modern-day forms of slavery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott’s Child Sex Traficking Team will launch its Can You See Me? campaign, which will include a series of billboards placed across Texas that depict images of the most common forms of modern slavery.

The trafficking team, in partnership with A21 and the Outdoor Advertising Association of Texas, designed the campaign to help the public recognize indicators of trafficking and learn how to report it. The billboards will appear in at least 70 markets statewide, Abbott’s Office says.

KXAN will attend the campaign and update this with information and photos.