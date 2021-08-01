Camp for incoming UT-Austin students canceled due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Camp Texas, a three-day retreat that introduces incoming University of Texas at Austin students to the Forty Acres, announced on Twitter that all four camp sessions before the school year have been canceled.

In the tweet, officials say Camp Buckner, which is the site for Camp Texas, will shut down for 14 days because of positive COVID-19 cases among their staff.

“We understand that you all, especially those of you whose students were attending Session 1, have planned for this and counted on it. We have as well—and are likewise disappointed with this sudden cancellation,” Camp Texas wrote in its tweet.

Session 1 of Camp Texas was scheduled to start Sunday.

The tweet said Texas Exes staff will help students with transportation and logistics if they are already in Austin for the start of camp.