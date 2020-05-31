Camera with radioactive material missing after truck swept away in Pedernales River floodwaters

TEXAS (KXAN) — A radiographic camera, which contained radioactive material, is missing, according to a release from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The camera was inside a truck that was swept away by floodwaters of the Pedernales River on Friday.

The truck belonged to a contractor company, Shawcor, which is a subcontractor of Kinder Morgan.

The truck had a slide-in camper containing a mobile darkroom, which was located 10-miles downstream.

The camera is commonly used in the oil and gas industry. The radioactive material is sealed within multiple layers of protection, and according to the department, the risk of exposure is low.

Overpack box for the radiography camera. (Photo: Texas Department of State Health Services)

“The entire camera is stored in a locked half-inch-thick steel overpack box with radiation markings. Levels of radiation outside the camera, itself, are not dangerous,” the release read in part.

Shawcor representatives are looking for the camera with support from DSHS and local authorities.

If anyone finds the box, they should not try to open it and should contact the Gillespie County Emergency Management at 830-998-7252, or the DSHS 24-hour phone line at 512-458-7460.