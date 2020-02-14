California Little Leagues are banning the use of the name ‘Astros’

This Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 photo shows the outside of the Houston Astros spring training facility at the Fitteam Ballpark of The Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

CALIFORNIA (KXAN) — Multiple little leagues in California are not allowing their teams to use the name Astros after the Houston baseball team was found to have illegally stolen signs, the Orange County Register reported.

According to the Orange County Register, the name is being banned by leagues in Long Beach and Fullerton.

The Astros have been the center of controversy ever since a Major League Baseball report revealed that the team was using a live camera to decode the opposing team’s signs and relay them to the batter in real-time.

“Parents are disgusted,” Long Beach Little League president Steve Klaus told the Orange County Register. “They are disgusted with the Astros and their lack of ownership and accountability. We know there’s more to this scandal. What’s coming tomorrow? With the Astros, you’ve got premeditated cheating.”

The sign-stealing scandal is especially sensitive in Southern California considering the Astros went on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.